NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by Truist from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NXRT opened at $77.89 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

