NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $809.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

