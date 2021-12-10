NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Chegg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

