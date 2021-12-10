NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $27,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHN opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.