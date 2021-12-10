NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,827 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CODX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

