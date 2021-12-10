Nicole Miller Sells 8,751 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZ. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

