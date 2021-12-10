NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.70. NIKE posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,117. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

