NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 125.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NYSE NKE opened at $168.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

