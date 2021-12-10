Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,033 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $381,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 92.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

