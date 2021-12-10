Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,798 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

