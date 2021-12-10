Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,127 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

