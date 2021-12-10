Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 2.10.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

