Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BRT opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.