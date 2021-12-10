Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

