Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 718.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.70 and a beta of 0.74. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

