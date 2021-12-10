Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 545.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 113.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LendingTree by 1,008.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.15.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.