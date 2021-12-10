Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

