Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 830,543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $757,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

