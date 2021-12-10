Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150,400 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 277.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

