Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

RARE stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.84. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

