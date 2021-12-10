Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $10.91. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). On average, analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

