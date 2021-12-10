Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NXR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 305 ($4.04) on Wednesday. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 308.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.30. The firm has a market cap of £247.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

