Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Nordson has increased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $266.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

