Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $118.66. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

