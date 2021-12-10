Northland Securities Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target to $8.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 169.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $2.97 on Friday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 918,090 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 894,209 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

