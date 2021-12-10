Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $394.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NOC stock opened at $367.86 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

