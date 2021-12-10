Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 10,064 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $108.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

