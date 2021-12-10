Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.96.

