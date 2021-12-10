Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $617.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $649.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

