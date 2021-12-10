Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

