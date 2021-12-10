Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has CHF 85 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

