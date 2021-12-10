Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $112.89 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

