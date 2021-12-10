Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 3,128,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,834,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88.

In related news, insider Alastair James Riddell purchased 350,000 shares of Nuformix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,641.29).

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

