NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $67.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,799,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,453,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. 424,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

