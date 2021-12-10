NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,970,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $615,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,529 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,136,492. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $759.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

