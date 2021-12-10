NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,566 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVDA traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $303.99. 717,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,136,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $759.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

