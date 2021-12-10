NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.38.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $225.16 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average is $207.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.