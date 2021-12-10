Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 110,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 778,580 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock worth $31,201,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

