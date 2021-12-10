Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $22.13 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

