Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Purchases $35,775.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.82 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

