OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 3% Higher

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.95 ($40.39) and last traded at €35.70 ($40.11). 12,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.65 ($38.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $620.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.88.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.