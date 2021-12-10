OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,706.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,506.46 or 0.99113006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00776969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,853,807 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

