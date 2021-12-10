OLD National Bancorp IN Has $153.30 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 5.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $153,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 530.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $242.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.