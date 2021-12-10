OLD National Bancorp IN Has $19.60 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 150,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

