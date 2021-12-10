OLD National Bancorp IN Has $26.02 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 65,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,004,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.