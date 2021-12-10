OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 459 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

