ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,589. ON24 has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.33 million and a PE ratio of -93.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ON24 by 987.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 1,526.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 191.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.