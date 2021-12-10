OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0022

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $611,246.59 and $180,452.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007017 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

