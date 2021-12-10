OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

