Oppenheimer Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.43.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

